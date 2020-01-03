Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.60 ($2.15). 823,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The company has a market cap of $900.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30).

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0000624 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

