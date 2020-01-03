Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.46.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.
SBUX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,167. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
