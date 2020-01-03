Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.46.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

SBUX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,167. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

