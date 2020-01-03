Stewart Hamilton Purchases 56 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($197.42).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Stewart Hamilton acquired 65 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.85 ($195.80).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 266 ($3.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.83. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

