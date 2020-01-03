Stillwater Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $10,401,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 6,115,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,379. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.