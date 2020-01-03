Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,730,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,548. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.