Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU opened at €16.32 ($18.98) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

