Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.19. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,304,089 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SCON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

