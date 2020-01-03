SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. SurModics has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter worth $6,982,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SurModics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 927,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SurModics by 596.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SurModics by 153.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SurModics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

