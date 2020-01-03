Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 7.4%

Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 321,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 563,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

