SwftCoin (SWFTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.05929797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

