Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

TGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth $452,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth $11,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 111,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,700. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

