Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Down 3.4%

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.05 and last traded at C$22.05, approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.11.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Edwin Andres bought 4,200 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,385,436.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

