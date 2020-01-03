Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

