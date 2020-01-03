The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 10,700,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

