The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Stock Price Up 10.8%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price rose 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04, approximately 2,935,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 956,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,270.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 183,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.