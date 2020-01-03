Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $188,427.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

