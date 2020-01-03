Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 691,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,256. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

