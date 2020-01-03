TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $9,040.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00335839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014190 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003529 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010295 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

