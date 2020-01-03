Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Tourist Token has a market cap of $6,881.00 and $8,416.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

