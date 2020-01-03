TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $637.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $670.00.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $567.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.79. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $324.86 and a twelve month high of $597.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

