Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

TBIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 166,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

