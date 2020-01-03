Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

TBIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 166,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.