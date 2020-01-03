TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.84

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.84, with a volume of 61445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,035.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

