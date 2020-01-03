Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $36.97

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $36.97. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 156,474 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

