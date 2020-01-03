Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $23,815.12 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $23,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $18.79 on Friday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $455.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 152,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
