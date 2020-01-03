Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $23,815.12 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $23,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $18.79 on Friday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $455.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 152,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

