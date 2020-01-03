TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $694,774.00 and $111,445.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile