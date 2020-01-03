TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $62,231.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $62,231.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.02330155 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.