UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Major Shareholder Group Ag Ubs Acquires 25,438 Shares

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 128,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

