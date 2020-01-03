UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Major Shareholder Group Ag Ubs Acquires 25,438 Shares

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00.
UBS Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 128,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.