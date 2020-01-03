UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $824,400.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

