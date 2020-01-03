Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $17.70. Umpqua shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,327,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

