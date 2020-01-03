UNI COIN Market Capitalization Tops $54.15 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market cap of $54.15 million and $3,294.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00012963 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000409 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

