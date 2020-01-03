Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 17.1%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 2,469,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,449,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 249.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

