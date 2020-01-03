US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Director David J. Matlin Buys 1,000,000 Shares

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00.

USWS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 86,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,004. US Well Services Inc has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of US Well Services by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 897,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

