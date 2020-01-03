Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Utrust has a market cap of $4.63 million and $989,757.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.