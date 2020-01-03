Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Value Line stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $279.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.43. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

