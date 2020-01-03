ValuEngine Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

