ValuEngine Lowers Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on Biomerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

