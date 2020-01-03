ValuEngine Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.90.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $155.64 on Monday. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.