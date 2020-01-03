VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.11

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 34214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,084,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 579,729 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

