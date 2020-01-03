Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 572,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 198,121 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,999. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

