Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,999. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
