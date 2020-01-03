Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 2.1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €119.60 ($139.07) and last traded at €120.60 ($140.23), 180,427 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €123.20 ($143.26).

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

