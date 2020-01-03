Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires 112,070 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 413.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 7.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

OKE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,090. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

