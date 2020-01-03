Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.80 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005407 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, Bithumb and Huobi. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $5.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,227,048 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinnest, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Allbit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

