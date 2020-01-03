Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69, 258,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 316,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wanda Sports Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

