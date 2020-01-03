Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 166027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

