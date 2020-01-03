Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WTRE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,806. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watford by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Watford by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

