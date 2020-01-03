Wavesbet Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $85,287.00 and $28,616.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000817 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.