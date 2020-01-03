Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), approximately 372,857 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.28.

About Webis (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.