Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to post sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.