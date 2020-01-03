William Robert Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,623.06.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total value of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total value of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7493433 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

