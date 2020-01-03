XEL Market Capitalization Reaches $441,007.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $441,007.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

